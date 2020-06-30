It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Pool Party Like a Flock Star With This Giant Flamingo for Just $29

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
189
Save
Flamingo Pool Float | $29 | Amazon Gold Box
Flamingo Pool Float | $29 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Flamingo Pool Float | $29 | Amazon Gold Box

Swimline has been making pool animals since the ‘70s and they are known for size and quality. This flamingo from them is no different. One of these normally costs $105. Yes, that’s correct but today you can save 72% on this glorious pastel pool monster.  

Advertisement

Since Florida is unsurprisingly a hot mess outside of it usually being one let the sunshine state come to you with a flamboyance of flamingos. That’s what a group of them are called and given the savings on this on you could in fact fill your yard and still not blow the bank. Inflated one of these is 116" x 100" x 68" which is sizable. The manufacturers say you can fit four adults (850 lb. capacity) but I’m not so sure but I guess that’s why there are also four cupholders. Or it can just be you alone floating along in a pink paradise quadruple fisting. If you’ve been thinking of throwing an island party saving $76 on a hilarious prop for inside or out isn’t bad. Just don’t tiki your time to think about it.

Amazon Prime members can enjoy free two-day shipping.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Save up to 20% on Western Digital and SanDisk microSD Cards, Hard Drives, Flash Drives, and More, Today Only
SanDisk 128GB microSD Card for Nintendo Switch
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Peer Into the Cosmos With a Beginner Telescope Kit for $73, Today Only

What's the Best Webcam for Zoom Meetings?

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for the Top Nintendo Switch Deals of the Day

Save up to 20% on Western Digital and SanDisk microSD Cards, Hard Drives, Flash Drives, and More, Today Only