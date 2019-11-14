Polish, Sand, Drill, And More With This $13 WEN Rotary Tool Kit

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

WEN 2307 Variable Speed Rotatry Tool Kit | $13 | Amazon

Right now, you can *finally* tackle those small DIY projects on your list with this discounted WEN 2307 rotary tool kit. Whether your task involves sanding, grinding, polishing, shaping, or drilling, this little wonder can help.

Better still, this particular set comes with a 100-piece accessory kit, so no matter the job, you’ll be prepared. At $13, this could work as a terrific stocking stuffer for the burgeoning Ron Swanson in your life.