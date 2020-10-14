Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Square in the middle of a generational shift in console gaming, this chance to save on new games and gear with Amazon Prime Day is perfect. Through today, you can save up to 50% on headsets, hard drives, controllers, and more, many of which are designed for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, but you’ll be able to take some of them with you once the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 finally arrive. We also have PC parts, monitors, and routers up for grabs.



Advertisement

For actual video games, Best Buy actually has the best buys. Hahahahahaha. More on that in a bit.

Advertisement

If you’re not sure what this Amazon Prime Day thing is all about, it’s like Amazon’s own personal Black Friday. We’re in the midst of a 2-day sale that offers exclusive discounts for Amazon Prime members. There’s a massive bucket of deals prepped across pretty much all Amazon categories. Some will run for one or two days, some for just a few hours, and others outside the scope of the sale will last even longer than Amazon’s advertised deals. On your part, all you have to worry about is trying to jump on the latest offers before they’re all sold out. Try not to rip your hair out today.

To take advantage, just be sure you’re an Amazon Prime member. That’s a $120 annual investment—or $12 monthly if that’s more your speed—but there’s also a free 30-day trial for new members, perfect for getting what you want out of the sale before canceling with no commitment. If you end up liking Prime, you’ll get free or reduced same-day and overnight shipping on Prime-eligible orders of $35 or more, plus access to thousands of shows and movies in Prime Video, free games and in-game bonuses with Twitch Prime, grocery delivery services, Prime Music, free Kindle books, unlimited photo backup, and a lot more, all for that same $120 per year.

Nintendo Switch Games Up to 60% off at Best Buy

Advertisement

It might be Amazon Prime Day, but others are matching the energy with discounts of their own. On Best Buy’s part, some Switch games have plummeted as much as 60%.



For instance, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are both down to $40 at Best Buy right now, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can get Mario + Rabbids Battle Kingdom for just $20 right now, and ditto for a pair of Assassin’s Creed remasters in Assassin’s Creed III and the Rebel Collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Family game night will be hot with this Hasbro collection for $15, and staying in the spirit of cheesy game shows, you’ll get both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy for the same price in this package.

Advertisement

If you haven’t already checked them out, both Bioshock ($30) and Borderlands ($40) have awesome collections on Switch. The former tests your might inside a horrific underwater lair once you’ve taken on mutant powers, while Borderlands is a loot-shooter with a ton of ridiculous guns in a story filled with copious f-bombs and crude humor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And I’ll never get tired of calling out Civilization VI for $15. With how many hours I’ve put into this world domination simulator, I would still pay full price.



Advertisement

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Games Up to 50% off at Best Buy

NBA 2K21 (PS4, Xbox One) Screenshot : 2K Sports

Advertisement

There’s a lot on offer for PlayStation and Xbox players, too. If you’re feeling the sports fever from all the concurrent competition, NBA 2K21 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) and Madden NFL 21 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) standard editions are both discounted to $38 at Best Buy, the latter netting you a free next-gen upgrade with your purchase.



Advertisement

If you somehow haven’t cruised the mean streets of Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto V yet, this markdown to $20 on the premium edition gets you over $10,000,000 worth of in-game bonuses for Grand Theft Auto Online.

Advertisement

Speaking of Baby Yoda (who’s ever not speaking of Baby Yoda?), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is down to $30, the lowest it’s been since May the 4th.

Advertisement

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Although the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X prefer NVMe SSDs, they’ll still work with regular portable hard drives, albeit not as fast. If you just need a ton of space on the cheap, however, these deals on Western Digital Game Drives are where you need to be. They’re up to 35% off, including the 5TB P10 falling to just $95, and on some consoles and PCs, you’ll be able to retain your SSD speeds with a 1TB P50 for $192.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

HyperX, makers of aesthetically-boring-but-quality peripherals, offers up to 45% off its mice, keyboards, and headsets. The HyperX Cloud MIX is the best value of the bunch at $130, offering both Bluetooth and wired headset modes in one pair. Having run my own set into the ground, I’d bet you’ll love the versatility of this headset, which features a removable microphone and cable when you’re just using them for music and calls.

Advertisement

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you just got your brand new Nintendo Switch or you’ve finally exhausted your phone’s internal storage with quarantine selfies, take this opportunity to upgrade device storage with a microSD card. SanDisk has models from 256GB all the way to 1TB across its various ranks of speed, and they all come with full-sized SD adapters to use with other devices. Most people should get by just fine with the 256GB Extreme for $41.



Advertisement

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

4K gaming monitors used to be scary expensive, but you can get in on the ground floor with an excellent 27" LG that has HDR10 and FreeSync for $300. This IPS model is sharp with accurate colors, great viewing angles, and a 5ms response time, and if you don’t like the tilt-only stand, mount it using the 100x100 VESA holes on the back.

Advertisement

Upgrade Your PC With Components Up to 30% Off



Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

One quick jog through these digital doorbusters exposes a gang of PC components to help you make those key upgrades that were too expensive or hard to find just a few short months ago. Whether you need more RAM, faster storage, or a whole new motherboard, this stuff is no longer inflated and will actually ship within a week, so order something now if you’re worried it won’t arrive by the holidays come Cyber Monday.

Advertisement