Poke Your Head Into Shadowlands With a 30-Day World of Warcraft Time Card for $10

There’s a new World of Warcraft expansion out, so you know what that means. It’s time to hop back into the game, get obsessed with it for a full month, and then totally fall off of it. That’s the true experience of playing an ongoing game in 2020. If you’re trying to live that life, Eneba is offering a 30-day World of Warcraft time card for $10 when you use the code 30FOR10. That means you’ll have a whole month to check out the long-running MMO. The timing couldn’t be better with Shadowlands now out in the world. Pop in for a few weeks so you can form your own hot take on whether or not the DLC revives the game. Everyone’s got an opinion, so why not add your own to the mix?

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.