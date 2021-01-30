Plump Those Lips and Under-Eyes With up To 68% off Hydrating Collagen Treatments

My SpaLife Hydrating Collagen Lip Masks (12-Pack) | $10 | MorningSave

Pursonic Under- Eye Collagen Patches (24 Pairs) | $19 | MorningSave





I’m already exhausted with 2021 and I’m pretty sure it shows. Thankfully, MorningSave is coming in hot this Saturday morning with two deals that can help revive tired and dry skin.

First up, these Pursonic under-eye c ollagen t reatment p atches are a steal at just $19 for 24 pairs (that’s four boxes) and deliver hydration and anti-aging collagen to your tired peepers. Normally a single box goes for $10-$14, so this is really a great deal— but it’s available today only, so don’t delay.

Next up, these SpaLife h ydrating c ollagen l ip m asks will help you pucker up with plumped lips for just $10 for 12 lip masks. I know my lips chap easier these days with the cold weather, so this seems like a great way to restore hydration to your pout. Make it a part of your self-care why dontcha? Just give yourself a bit of time to l ay back, shut that mouth, and relax a while.

These items are both available on MorningSave, so you can get one-time shipping for $8 or a month of unlimited shipping for $5 with the site’s monthly membership.

