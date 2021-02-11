Plug Into Lelo's Open-Source, Bluetooth-Compatible Male Vibrator, Now 25% Off

F1s Developer’s Kit RED | $142 | Lelo

F1s Prototype | $127 | Lelo

Have you ever thought to yourself, God, I wish my Fleshlight were more like a gaming rig? If you answered yes, then Lelo’s F1s is just the thing for you. Available in Developer’s Kit RED and Prototype variants, it might seem concerning that neither of these sounds like a finished product , but naming isn’t everything. While the company probably should have steered clear of monikers that, in the tech world, are typically synonymous with “works in progress,” both F1s models are nevertheless pretty advanced pieces of equipment. Too advanced, some might argue.

But for the horny desk jockey , it’s also kind of hard to resist a male sex toy that hooks up to your phone using a smartphone app for unbridled customization. But imagine if, on top of being able to control your settings and track performance, you were also able to modify the SDK yourself. Because it’s open-source , either F1s unit lets you create your own patterns and adjust the intensity of its rumble by way of its internal sensors. Add to that Lelo’s patented SenSonic haptics—made famous by the world’s best-selling Lelo Sona—and you’ve got yourself the perfect accompaniment to any high-end gaming setup, and at a price that can’t be beaten.