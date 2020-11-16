Plug in Your Whole World With An Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub, Only $56

Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub BD6ID62O Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Do you have a bunch of shit you need to plug into your computer? Like, everything is ridiculously important and simply cannot wait? Well, luckily for you, Aukey apparently shares your philosophy on computer usage. For a decent $56 with the promo code BD6ID62O, you can get an Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub. You can plug in ethernet cords, multiple USBs, as well as microSD cards that can transfer data at 5 gigabytes per second. Listen, I’m not a tech person, but all of this sounds pretty good, and with $15 off the list price, it’s a decent deal.