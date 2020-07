Anker PowerPort Strip Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Anker PowerPort Strip | $25 | Amazon

If you’ve got a plethora of devices that you need to plugin , I’d suggest an Anker PowerPort Strip. At $25, it’s a price drop of about $13. You can plug in your USB-C cords, as well as traditional USBs, and three power sockets. I would grab this before it’s gone!