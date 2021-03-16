It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Plug Everything in With 20% off an Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub

ignacia
Ignacia
Save
Illustration for article titled Plug Everything in With 20% off an Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY USB C 8-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI 100W PD | $32 | Amazon | Promo code 994DZV9T

Advertisement

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, check out this Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Charger. It’s only $32 with the promo code 994DZV9T. It includes a 4K HDMI adapter, ethernet port, three USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader, and fast PD charging that supports up to 100W of power delivery to keep your MacBook Pro or other compatible laptops fully charged in two hours, tops. What are you waiting for?

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`