Plug Everything in With 20% off an Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
AUKEY USB C 8-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI 100W PD | $32 | Amazon | Promo code 994DZV9T
Advertisement
If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, check out this Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Charger. It’s only $32 with the promo code 994DZV9T. It includes a 4K HDMI adapter, ethernet port, three USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader, and fast PD charging that supports up to 100W of power delivery to keep your MacBook Pro or other compatible laptops fully charged in two hours, tops. What are you waiting for?