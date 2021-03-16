Plug Everything in With 20% off an Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

AUKEY USB C 8-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI 100W PD | $32 | Amazon | Promo code 994DZV9T



If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, check out this Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Charger. It’s only $32 with the promo code 994DZV9T. It includes a 4K HDMI adapter, ethernet port, three USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader, and f ast PD c harging that supports up to 100 W of p ower d elivery to keep your MacBook Pro or other compatible laptops fully charged in two hours, tops. What are you waiting for?