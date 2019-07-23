Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Xcentz Universal Power Adapter | $8 | Amazon | Clip the 5% coupon and use promo code XCENTZS67

Even if you don’t have any international vacations on the immediate horizon, it’s never a bad idea to keep a universal outlet adapter stocked in your luggage, because you definitely don’t want to overpay for one in the airport.



This model from Xcentz works around the world, and includes a pair of USB charging ports in addition to a universal outlet, so you can keep your phone and tablet charged in addition to your laptop. Just be sure to clip the 5% coupon and use promo code XCENTZS67 at checkout to get the deal.