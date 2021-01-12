Pluck This Deal Up: Pikmin 3 Deluxe Is Down To $45

Pikmin 3 Deluxe Image : Nintendo

Pikmin 3 Deluxe | $45 | Walmart

Nintendo Switch owners haven’t had too much to do in recent months following a pretty light year of first-party games. That’s hopefully going to change in the next few months as games like Monster Hunter Rise and Bravely Second come out, but we’re not quite through the drought yet. If you’re looking for something to play on Switch during these winter months, Walmart has Pikmin 3 Deluxe down to $45 (you’ll have to add it to your cart to see the price). While the Wii U rerelease didn’t receive a lot of attention when it dropped last year, it’s a can’t miss title for those who skipped the original. Like other games in the series, Pikmin 3 is a clever strategy game where you control a squad of little plant creatures. There’s frankly nothing quite like it out there to this day, so consider plucking this one up.