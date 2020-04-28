Plop Your Phone on a RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad for Just $10 Today

RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad KJRPC066 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad | $10 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KJRPC066

Sure, it’s nice having a solid charging cable that’ll reach across the room, but sometimes you just wanna drop your phone down on the table and call it a night. Wireless charging pads can range anywhere from $10 up to over $50, depending on the brand and quality. RAVPower chargers, which are pretty reliable, aren’t too pricey, but right now you can get this 10W wireless charging pad for just $10 using the promo code KJRPC066.

Advertisement