Plop Down In a Ridiculously Comfortable AKRacing Gaming Chair For $179

AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide SE Ergonomic Purple Gaming Chair Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Update: Sold out, sorry!

Right now you can pick up an AKRacing Core Series chair for just $179 on Amazon, which is kind of insane. These models are ergonomically sculpted, include all the adjustment options you’d expect, and the seat can go all the way down.



Advertisement

These chairs typically sell for anywhere from $250-$380. So this is an incredible time to buy if you’ve been looking for a super comfy gaming chair.