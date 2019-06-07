Graphic: Shep McAllister

AK Racing Core Series EX/EX Wide Gaming Chair | $186 | Drop

I know, I know, gaming chairs look ridiculous. But whether you sit for extended play sessions, or just spend a lot of time at your desk for work, they really can be worth the cost and potential embarrassment for the comfort they provide.



AKRacing is one of the biggest names in the space, and their entry-level Core Ex chair is marked down to $186 at Drop (formerly Massdrop) today, way down from its $329 MSRP. Even though this is the company’s cheapest gaming chair, it still includes full 180 degree recline, a rocking function, “3D” armrests, and even adjustable head and lumbar pillows to help you get the perfect fit for extended gaming or work sessions.