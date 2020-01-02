It's all consuming.
Plop Down $27 On This Warm Water Bidet and Make 2020 Your Butt's Best Yet

Tercius
Superior Bidet Deluxe Adjustable Temperature Bidet | $27 | Amazon | Use the promo code 33OFFYEAREND at checkout
Photo: Amazon
Use the promo code 33OFFYEAREND to drop the price on Superior Bidet’s Deluxe adjustable temperature bidet attachment to a low $27. The highlight of this particular bidet, other than the stupid low price, is the fact that it has an adjustable water temperature. If you live in the parts of the country that actually experiences the full force of winter, you’ll be glad you invested in this particular feature.

As with all Superior Bidets, this one will install easily and give your bottom the clean it deserves. Just remember to use the promo code at checkout to get the best price.

