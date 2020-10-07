Plenty of Turnip Space in This Adorable Animal Crossing Tote, Save $6 on It Now

Animal Crossing Canvas Tote Bag | $24 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Tom Nook may be a con artist but he does have some very cute nephews. Timmy and Tommy help with daily deals so I guess you could say Nook’s Cranny is basically The Inventory of Animal Crossing. This adorable tote from Lamyba is 20% off and equipped to carry all your turnips and fossils.
This durable tote not only features the sweet faces of Animal Crossing’s most prominent family but it’s sizable at that. It’s almost a perfect square shape at twelve inches long and thirteen inches high. The straps are comfy and it zips at the top so nothing will be lost, like say maybe a Switch in a matching case. Take this tote whether you’re just traveling around your island or visiting a friend’s.
Prime members will enjoy one-day shipping on this item.