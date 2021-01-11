It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Plenty of Time Left in Sweater Season to Grab a New Merino V-Neck for Just $30

Sheilah Villari
Calvin Klein Merino Sweater | $30 | Macy’s
Image: Macy’s

Calvin Klein Merino Sweater | $30 | Macy’s

It’s still chilly out there and looks to be for a while, I mean even Texas saw record snowfall over the weekend. Until tomorrow time snag a few of these cozy Calvin Klein merino sweaters for 66% less and keep toasty until spring.

The CK logo is discreetly featured on this comfy long sleeve sweater so no overt labels displayed. The bottom and sleeves are ribbed knit as a classy touch. Sweaters like these are great for layering and can be dressed up or worn casually. There are thirteen colors available in this very plush and soft wool material. It’s easy to wash in the machine and will keep you warm and stylish the rest of the winter.

These will ship for free.

