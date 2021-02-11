Pledge Allegiance to Your PS4 With 1 Year of EA Play for $26

1 Year EA Play (PS4) MOSTLYSPORTS Image : EA

Here’s a fun fact about sports games: they tend to be the last games released on older consoles. For whatever reason, gamers who just play Madden or FIFA don’t seem to care about upgrading to a new machine right away. They’re happy to just keep their old system as long as the next annual edition of their favorite sports games keep coming to it. With that in mind, here’s a perfect deal for that specific type of gamer. You can get one year of EA Play on PS4 for $26. Just use the code MOSTLYSPORTS at checkout and you’ll shave a few bucks off the usual price. This may seem niche, but we’ve got to look out for all kinds of gamers here. If you really just plan on keeping your PS4 another year to play the next Madden installment, why not get access to EA’s games service and save some money?