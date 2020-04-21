It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

Play Your Favorite Games in 4K HDR on a $230 Xbox One X

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
1.1K
Save
Xbox One X 1TB (Refurbished) | $230 | Woot
Xbox One X 1TB (Refurbished) | $230 | Woot
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Xbox One X 1TB (Refurbished) | $230 | Woot

If you haven’t already upgraded to the Xbox One X, we don’t blame you for holding out. The Series X is right around the corner, after all. But at $230—the going price for a refurbished model at Woot today—maybe you should just get your 4K gaming on in the here and now. It comes with a 90-day warranty and the option to expand to one year with SquareTrade protection.

Advertisement

The Xbox One X plays all the same games the original model does, but at up to 4K HDR for an evergrowing list of titles. More than just a bump in resolution, the Xbox One X-enhanced games tend to have better graphical fidelity, faster loading times, and performance tuning that allows you to sacrifice some of those pixels for better framerates.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

No Yeast? No Problem: Bake Some Beer Bread

Delve Into This Deluge of Dell (and Alienware) Deals

Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales

You Should Really Clean Your Bong Today