Play Your Favorite Games in 4K HDR on a $230 Xbox One X

Xbox One X 1TB (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Xbox One X 1TB (Refurbished) | $230 | Woot

If you haven’t already upgraded to the Xbox One X, we don’t blame you for holding out. The Series X is right around the corner, after all. But at $230—the going price for a refurbished model at Woot today—maybe you should just get your 4K gaming on in the here and now. It comes with a 90-day warranty and the option to expand to one year with SquareTrade protection.

The Xbox One X plays all the same games the original model does , but at up to 4K HDR for an evergrowing list of titles . More than just a bump in resolution, the Xbox One X-enhanced games tend to have better graphical fidelity, faster loading times, and performance tuning that allows you to sacrifice some of those pixels for better framerates.

