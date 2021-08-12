Tobii Eye Tracker 5 | $218 | Tobii



What if you could command an army using just your eyes? Or look out the window of a car as you dust the competition at 200mph? Or set your sights on an enemy outpost with the perfect aim only your retinas can provide? The Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is a robust head and eye tracker accessory for your PC capable of not only letting you game through facial recognition technology, but it can also enhance your streams and beef up your esports skills by analyzing your visual attention and presenting relevant metrics that’ll help you improve.



All in all, Tobii has come a long way since its inception 20 years ago, now supporting over 100 games including League of Legends, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Project Cars 2, and more. It can even be used to sign into your computer by scanning your eyes using Windows Hello. The Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is compatible with most PCs, as long as yours has at least a 6th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processor or AMD equivalent. It connects to your PC over USB 2.0 and comes with an attachment that allows you to snap it on directly to your monitor.



Best of all, the Tobii Eye Tracker 5 is 5% off using the promo code BOGNOGUS, bringing your total checkout price down to $218.

