Play Ticket To Ride Against Alexa; Railroading Board Game Falls By 45%, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Image: Days of Wonder
Although I suck majorly at it, Ticket to Ride is one of my favorite board games. I can’t get enough of the backdrop of the American industry’s rail-fueled beginnings. Players are tasked with commissioning new routes all across the land and securing lucrative lines before their opponents.

I still affirm the reason I can’t get better is because I have no one to actually practice against, and dammit I’ll take that excuse to the grave. But I won’t be able to keep that up much longer with this deal on the latest edition taking it down to $30 (45% off). This is the base board game as you’ve always known it, but a new Alexa integration teaches you to play. She’ll even step to the table and put your new wits to the test, so grab yourself a copy and an Echo if you need to brush up.

By the way, this is part of a larger one-day sale at Amazon where classic board games like Catan, Pandemic, and Carcassone—plus tons of Ticket To Ride expansions—are all up to 40% off. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up for game night.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

