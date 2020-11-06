Play Ticket To Ride Against Alexa; Railroading Board Game Falls By 45%, Today Only

Save up to 40% on Board Games Image : Days of Wonder

Save up to 40% on Board Games | Amazon Gold Box

Although I suck majorly at it, Ticket to Ride is one of my favorite board games. I can’t get enough of the backdrop of the American industry’s rail-fueled beginnings. Players are tasked with commissioning new routes all across the land and securing lucrative lines before their opponents.

I still affirm the reason I can’t get better is because I have no one to actually practice against, and dammit I’ll take that excuse to the grave. But I won’t be able to keep that up much longer with this deal on the latest edition taking it down to $30 (45% off). This is the base board game as you’ve always known it, but a new Alexa integration teaches you to play. She’ll even step to the table and put your new wits to the test, so grab yourself a copy and an Echo if you need to brush up.

By the way, this is part of a larger one-day sale at Amazon where classic board games like Catan, Pandemic, and Carcassone—plus tons of Ticket To Ride expansions—are all up to 40% off. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up for game night.



