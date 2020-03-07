It's all consuming.
Play Through The Last of Us in Time for the Discourse With This $300 PS4 Pro Deal

Gabe Carey
PS4 Pro | $300 | Woot
Photo: Kirk Hamilton (Kotaku)
PS4 Pro | $300 | Woot

The Last of Us Part II is a mere two and a half months away now, and given that impressions of the first game ranged from “overrated” to “Citizen Kane of video games,” even garnering many comparisons to Cormac McCarthy’s The Road, you need to either catch up or replay it in 4K if you haven’t already.

And the best way to do that is on the PS4 Pro, which just so happens to be at its lowest price since Black Friday on Woot: $300. Early trailers for The Last of Us Part II sparked controversy for its violent torture sequences.

From that, you can surmise there will be Discourse™ to accompany its release.

So don’t miss out—get mad like the rest of us!—and pick up a PS4 Pro to experience one of the most important games of last decade in native 4K or at 1080p 60fps. You won’t see graphics like that on a regular ol’ PS4.

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commcerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

