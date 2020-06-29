It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Play the Ultimate Dictator in Tropico 6 for $20

Quentyn Kennemer
Tropico 6 (PS4) | $20 | Amazon Tropico 6 (Xbox One) | $20 | Amazon
Screenshot: Kalypso Media
If you want to know what it’s like to be a real dictator coughtalkingtoyoutrumpcough, Tropico 6 thrusts you into the role for only $20 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at Amazon today. Unlike previous titles in the series, Tropico 6 puts you in control of a whole cluster of islands, giving you new transportation options to keep your citizens moving to and fro, plus new political possibilities for those who prefer diplomacy-driven totalitarianism over the much messier brute force tactic.

