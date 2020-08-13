Play the Prequel to Hello Neighbor for $12, a Creepy Dive Into the Skeletons Hiding in Everyone's Closet

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek (PS4) | $12 | Amazon

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek (Xbox One) | $12 | Amazon

In Hello Neighbor, you take it upon your inquisitive adolescent curiosity to sneak into the house next door and figure out what’s hiding in his closely guarded basement, but the man of the house is home and you better not let him catch you. It’s a horror game that adapts to your tactics, the AI learning your behavior and changing its response up each time you go for the same tired tricks. The follow-up, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, is even better, and since it’s a prequel, you can dive right in without having to play the original. Amazon has it for just $13 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.