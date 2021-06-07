Play the HD Remaster of Cult Classic JRPG Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne for $40

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (Switch) | $40 | Amazon

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4 ) | $40 | Amazon

It’s hard to justify a simple HD remaster of a 17 year old game to be released at $50. That’s exactly what happened with Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster. The game originally came out for the PlayStation 2 in 2003 and got an HD re-release in 2020 . If you are a JRPG fan, this is a cult hit with a lot of passionate fans who sing nothing but praise . Might be wort h checking out this turn- based RPG now that is is $10 off.