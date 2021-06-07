Play the HD Remaster of Cult Classic JRPG Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne for $40

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (Switch) | $40 | Amazon
Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4) | $40 | Amazon
It’s hard to justify a simple HD remaster of a 17 year old game to be released at $50. That’s exactly what happened with Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster. The game originally came out for the PlayStation 2 in 2003 and got an HD re-release in 2020. If you are a JRPG fan, this is a cult hit with a lot of passionate fans who sing nothing but praise. Might be worth checking out this turn-based RPG now that is is $10 off.