It's all consuming.
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller

GameCube-Style Wired Switch Controller (Mario Red) | $15 | Amazon
GameCube-Style Wired Switch Controller (Mario Red) | $15 | Amazon

Today, you can score a wired Nintendo Switch controller by PDP that resembles a GameCube pad, which some Super Smash Bros. purists will tell you is one of many prerequisites to call yourself a true fighter. The C-Stick is interchangeable with a standard analog stick, too. Only $15 (40% off), you’ll get heavy Super Mario Odyssey vibes from this red beaut.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/29/2020 and updated with new information by Ignacia Fulcher on 7/6/2020.

