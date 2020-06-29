Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With an $18 GameCube-Style Controller

GameCube-Style Wired Switch Controller (Mario Red) | $18 | Amazon

Today, you can score a wired Nintendo Switch controller by PDP that resembles a GameCube pad, which some Super Smash Bros. purists will tell you is one of many prerequisites to call yourself a true fighter. The C-Stick is interchangeable with a standard analog stick, too. Only $18 (25% off) , you’ll get heavy Super Mario Odyssey vibes from this red beaut.