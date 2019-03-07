Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Santorini is a 20 minute strategy board game that the whole family can enjoy, and it also happens to be beautifully designed. Just look at those craggy rocks!
Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to just 17
drachmae dollars, the best price we’ve ever seen.
- Race to build your way to the top of a stack of blocks! Use builder pieces and move one space in any direction.
- Each player is dealt a God Card to be used strategically. When you find yourself in a tight spot, break or bend the rules!