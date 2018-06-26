Rocket League [Switch] | $15 | Amazon
Image: Nintendo

As far as I’m concerned, the Switch port of Rocket League is up there with fire and the wheel in terms of greatest inventions of all-time. The ability to play a few rounds in the palm of your hand just makes it that much more addictive, and don’t get me started on Samus’s gunship car. Download it for $15 today, or $5 less than usual.