Play Kingdoms of Amalur In All Its Remastered Glory on PS4 for $34

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsVideo GamesGamingGaming DealsVideo Game DealsAmazon Deals
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4) | $34 | Amazon
Image: THQ Nordic
I regret to admit that I still haven’t played Kingdoms of Amalur despite it being on my radar for years. If you’re in the same boat, you might as well wait for Re-Reckoning, a remastering of the original RPG including all of the DLC released to date. Launching September 8, guarantee a PS4 copy on your doorstep buy pre-ordering for $34, a 15% discount. And this is Amazon, so your order won’t charge until it ships. Xbox One owners can buy it for the usual $40, too.

Quentyn Kennemer

