Nintendo Switch AC Adapter | $16 | Walmart
Most USB-C PD chargers can safely charge a Nintendo Switch in portable mode. But if you want to plug in a Switch Dock, you’re better off sticking with the official, Nintendo power adapter, since it puts out a relatively odd 39 watts.
If you want to grab a spare, Walmart’s got them for $16 today, a rare discount from the usual (and frankly, obscene) $30 MSRP.