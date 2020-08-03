Play It Safe With Ten Splatter-Blocking Face Shields for $19

Reusable Face Shields (10-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Reusable Face Shields (10-Pack) | $19 | MorningSave

Y’all, let me tell you: I’ve seen some nasty videos from some nasty people spitting in other’s peoples faces. If you’re particularly vulnerable and you’re dealing with hordes of people on a daily basis, consider purchasing this ten pack of face shields for just $19. Elastic straps connect to a foam band that keeps it comfortable on your forehead, and it’s adjustable, so this can fit children and adults alike.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/5/2020.