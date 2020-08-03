It's all consuming.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Play It Safe With Ten Splatter-Blocking Face Shields for $19

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
Reusable Face Shields (10-Pack) | $19 | MorningSave
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Reusable Face Shields (10-Pack) | $19 | MorningSave

Y’all, let me tell you: I’ve seen some nasty videos from some nasty people spitting in other’s peoples faces. If you’re particularly vulnerable and you’re dealing with hordes of people on a daily basis, consider purchasing this ten pack of face shields for just $19. Elastic straps connect to a foam band that keeps it comfortable on your forehead, and it’s adjustable, so this can fit children and adults alike.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in July 2020 and updated with new information on 8/5/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

