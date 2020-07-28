It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Play It Safe With 10 Splatter-Blocking Face Shields for $25

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Reusable Face Shields (10-Pack) | $25 | MorningSave
Reusable Face Shields (10-Pack) | $25 | MorningSave

Y’all, let me tell you: I’ve seen some nasty videos from some nasty people spitting in other’s peoples faces. If you’re particularly vulnerable and you’re dealing with hordes of people on a daily basis, consider purchasing this ten pack of face shields for just $25. Elastic straps connect to a foam band that keeps it comfortable on your forehead. These shields are latex- and fiberglass-free, too. MorningSave has these in sizes made for both adults and kids.

Quentyn Kennemer

