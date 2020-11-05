It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Play Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, and More on Xbox Series X|S Day One With 3 Months of Game Pass Ultimate for $27 [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Gabe Carey
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) | $27 | Eneba | Promo Code KINJABOXDEAL

With reviews of the next-gen Xbox consoles finally live on Gizmodo and Kotaku, it’s now safe to say Microsoft’s latest hardware puts up a good fight against Sony’s PS5. The software, however—at least that which is exclusive—Alex Cranz argues in her review, “... remind me of my brother when he was in college and committed to backward baseball caps.” That said, the barrier to entry is much more affordable in comparison. While most PlayStation exclusives cost a whopping $70 apiece, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs just $27 using our exclusive promo code KINJAXBOXDEAL over at Eneba and nets you access to a whole library of critically-acclaimed titles including Gears 5, No Man’s Sky, and my personal favorite current-gen offering Forza Horizon 4 from day one.

Since you don’t have to pay for these games outright individually, to say Game Pass adds value to the Xbox as a concept is an understatement. The Xbox, some would say, is defined by the service. For what amounts to roughly $9 a month at this discounted rate, you’ll have not only hundreds of high-quality games at your disposal, but you’ll be opted into an Xbox Live Gold membership as well, letting you play with your friends online at no additional cost. Because Eneba did not provide an expiration date for the coupon, you’ll want to jump on this special discount quickly, before time runs out.

