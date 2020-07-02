Play Dozens of Classics on the Sega Genesis Mini, Now Back Down to $50

Sega Genesis Mini Image : Sega

Sega Genesis Mini | $50 | Amazon

Feeling nostalgic? You can feed that 16-bit void in your heart with a Sega Genesis Mini, a reincarnation of the classic console that helped save the gaming industry. For $50—not the lowest we’ve ever seen, but close—it comes with 42 games, including crowd favorites like Sonic, Mega Man, Ecco the Dolphin, Earthworm Jim, Virtua Fighter, Shinobi III, Street Fighter 2, Toe Jam & Earl, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes ... need I go on?

Advertisement

This post was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/18/2020 and updated with new information on 7/2/2020.