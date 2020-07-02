It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Play Dozens of Classics on the Sega Genesis Mini, Now Back Down to $50

Gabe Carey
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Image: Sega
Feeling nostalgic? You can feed that 16-bit void in your heart with a Sega Genesis Mini, a reincarnation of the classic console that helped save the gaming industry. For $50—not the lowest we’ve ever seen, but close—it comes with 42 games, including crowd favorites like Sonic, Mega Man, Ecco the Dolphin, Earthworm Jim, Virtua Fighter, Shinobi III, Street Fighter 2, Toe Jam & Earl, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes ... need I go on?

This post was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/18/2020 and updated with new information on 7/2/2020. 

