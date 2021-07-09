Play Doom, Doom II, Doom 3, and Doom (2016) in the Doom Slayers Collection for $13

Doom Slayers Collection (Xbox) | $13 | Amazon Best Buy

Doom Slayers Collection (PS4) | $14 | Best Buy Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Doom Slayers Collection (Xbox) | $13 | Amazon, Best Buy

Doom Slayers Collection (PS4) | $14 | Best Buy

Advertisement

Doom is a franchise that prior to 2016, I don’t think anyone saw making as comeback. It helped define the first person shooter genre early on and then went by the wayside. Bethesda surprised everyone come 2016 with an adaptation that felt true to the original’s high paced action while adding a lot of modern sensibilities. The Doom Slayers Collection contains the 2016 game and the original first three of the series. If you somehow still haven’t played any Doom game, this deal is your chance to play through their history and have one hell of a time doing it.