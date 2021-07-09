It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Play Doom, Doom II, Doom 3, and Doom (2016) in the Doom Slayers Collection for $13

Rampage through hell four times over as the Doom Slayer

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Doom is a franchise that prior to 2016, I don’t think anyone saw making as comeback. It helped define the first person shooter genre early on and then went by the wayside. Bethesda surprised everyone come 2016 with an adaptation that felt true to the original’s high paced action while adding a lot of modern sensibilities. The Doom Slayers Collection contains the 2016 game and the original first three of the series. If you somehow still haven’t played any Doom game, this deal is your chance to play through their history and have one hell of a time doing it.

Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech