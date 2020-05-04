Play Dead Cells if You're a Glutton for Punishment, Now $21 on PS4

Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition Screenshot : Motion Twin

Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition | $21 | Amazon



If you’re looking for something new to play, check out Dead Cells. It was named best action game of the year for its tight, fast-paced action gameplay with souls-like elements. Just $21 at Amazon for PS4 players, Dead Cells is unforgiving and brutal, but also extremely rewarding when you finally beat that mob of enemies that seemingly employ force fields for shields and can kill you just by nicking you on the nose with a toothpick.

