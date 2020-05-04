It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Play Dead Cells if You're a Glutton for Punishment, Now $21 on PS4

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
704
3
Save
Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition | $21 | Amazon
Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition | $21 | Amazon
Screenshot: Motion Twin
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition | $21 | Amazon

If you’re looking for something new to play, check out Dead Cells. It was named best action game of the year for its tight, fast-paced action gameplay with souls-like elements. Just $21 at Amazon for PS4 players, Dead Cells is unforgiving and brutal, but also extremely rewarding when you finally beat that mob of enemies that seemingly employ force fields for shields and can kill you just by nicking you on the nose with a toothpick.

Advertisement

Pick it up at Amazon.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Google Smart Home, Bosch Drills, Comfy Shorts, and More

20% off All Orders From Homesick Candles, No Travel Required to Your Favorite Cities

The Best Inexpensive Watch Bands for Your Smartwatch

Upgrade Your Fridge Storage for Under $25