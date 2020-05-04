Play Dead Cells if You're a Glutton for Punishment, Now $21 on PS4

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition | $21 | Amazon
If you’re looking for something new to play, check out Dead Cells. It was named best action game of the year for its tight, fast-paced action gameplay with souls-like elements. Just $21 at Amazon for PS4 players, Dead Cells is unforgiving and brutal, but also extremely rewarding when you finally beat that mob of enemies that seemingly employ force fields for shields and can kill you just by nicking you on the nose with a toothpick.
