It's all consuming.
Play a Game of Monopoly in Under 10 Minutes With Monopoly Speed, 25% Off

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Monopoly Speed Board Game | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Monopoly Speed Board Game | $15 | Amazon

We all love Monopoly, but who really wants to sit at the roundtable for three hours, somehow landing on Boardwalk and Park Place every roll whilst your properties seem to be situated in desolate wastelands that no one ever visits? Well, it’s cool every now and then, but if you don’t have much time to spare, Monopoly Speed might be, well, more your speed. It’s 25% off at Amazon today. Games are said to last just about 10 minutes, and here’s why:

Everyone rolls and buys at once so players don’t have to wait for their turn. During 4 rounds, players race against the timer to buy, trade, and sell properties faster than ever. The timer counts down each buying and trading stage, and there’s no break between stages. There are even 2 Go spaces, and players can get out of Jail free every time.

If that sounds like fun, roll over to Free Parking and grab this deal.

