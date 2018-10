Screenshot: Amazon

FIFA 19 for Switch doesn’t have all the same game modes or run off the same engine as the PS4 and Xbox One versions, but it’s still FIFA on the go, and it now includes Champions League. Download it to Nintendo’s console for just $40 today, courtesy of Amazon. We don’t anticipate any added time on this deal, the whistle could blow at any moment.