Tech

Plantronics' Wireless Sport Headphones Have Safety in Mind and Are Currently $50 Off

Sheilah Villari
Plantronics True Wireless Sport Headphones | $100 | Best Buy
Plantronics True Wireless Sport Headphones | $100 | Best Buy

Do you have earbuds that block out all sound when you’re outside running or are you a hiker who hears virtually nothing but your tunes? This might be a problem you didn’t realize as you should more be engaged with your surroundings when breaking a sweat. Plantronics Backbeat FIT 3150 True Wireless Sport Headphones are here to help all for $100.

Several customers noted that being able to hear what’s going on around them as their motivation for purchasing these. You absolutely want clear and crisp sound coming through your earbuds when you workout, don’t get me wrong, but not being able to hear anything else is scary. I’ve been there and it’s not pleasant when another runner sneaks up on you, or you don’t know a biker is yelling that they are approaching. They call this feature of the eartips, “Always Aware.But beyond that, reviewers also noted they are comfy and sweatproof. They fit securely in the ear and the built-in mic is just a good as others on the market. One reviewer said he only uses these for work calls because they are so comfortable. You’ll get up to eight hours off of one charge. It pairs easy with Bluetooth and you’re saving 33%.

Best Buy offers free shipping on this item.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

