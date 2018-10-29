Image: Amazon

Fall flowers are a thing, sort of. The point is to prep for spring by planting the seeds for pretty blooms in the autumn months, a.k.a. now, so they’ll be at their peak by winter’s end. If you’re working with a lot of yard space, might we suggest these daffodils from Burpee, which are currently $54 for 150 mixed-color bulbs.



Not only are daffodils one of the happiest flowers in our professional opinion, but they’re also relatively easy to grow. All it takes is mixing fertilizer in with the soil, then placing the bulbs 6 to 8 inches underground and about 4 to 6 inches apart in an area that’s fully exposed to sunlight or with some light shade. After that, it’s just a matter of time before you’re prancing your way through your own personal field of flowers, Sound of Music-style.

