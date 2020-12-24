Plan Your Sensible Snacking Ahead of Time With an Adorable Stackable Snack Pack for as Low as $10



15% Off Whiskable Stackable Snack Packs

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

15% Off W hiskable S tackable S nack P acks | Amazon

Look, I understand the need for snacking to get through the work day. You gotta keep your blood sugar up to deal with several more hours of Excel. Why not keep your mid-day treat fresh in one of these super cute Whiskable stackable snack packs? They are an additional 15% off right now on Amazon .

This brings most of them, like this cute dancing sloth one, down to just $10. There are other animal ones priced this low, like this pig option and this duck one. There’s even the more mystical unicorn snack pack.

There are plenty of Star Wars options too! Most of these, including the Storm Trooper & Vader option, are $11. I know these are probably meant for children’s lunch boxes. But, I feel like they are great for planning your snacks ahead of time for each day because they allow for sensible portions of chips or cookies or some other treat. I really love this BB-8 & R2-D2 one!

There are a few heroic options, too! These superhero snack packs are priced at $11 right now.

These are still just some of what is available on sale at Amazon right now. Check out all of the Whiskable s tackable s nack p acks here!