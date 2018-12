Graphic: Tercius Bufete

With all of the holiday parties, boozing, Christmas hams, and boozing, December signals the beginning of holiday bloat season. And while it’s too cold to go to the gym, it’s not too early to start planning to get active again. Enter today’s workout apparel Gold Box.

Amazon is lowering the prices on running shoes, compression pants, sports bras, running shorts and more from brands like Nike, Saucony, Asics, and Adidas today only.