Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL Are Cheaper Than Ever, Starting at $279

Quentyn Kennemer
Amazon has the lowest prices we’ve seen yet on the Pixel 3a family, which are affordable versions of Google’s flagship smartphone lineup. The base Pixel 3a with 64GB of storage is normally $400, but with today’s sale, it’s sitting at an incredibly low $279. It packs a 5.6-inch display If you need something bigger, the Pixel 3a XL (also 64GB) stretches the matter to six inches for $319, down from its usual $479.

These Pixel smartphones don’t have the biggest bark—they’re outfitted with Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 670 and 4GB of RAM for performance—but they do have quick access to the latest versions of a well-oiled Android, good battery life, and excellent low light performance thanks to a 12MP Night Sight camera.

