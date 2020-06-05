Pivot to Red or White With This Case of Pedroncelli's Friends Wine for Under $100

It's all consuming.
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
The one with the case of wine, like in Friends. Pedronecellini’s Friends wine is surprisingly not related to the show but a case (twelve bottles) of it is for sale at Meh. They offer red or white for $99, which is about 18% off what other outlets are charging.

I am seeing this case retail for around $120, so this is a good deal if you do a fair amount of entertaining or go to a lot of house parties. This breaks down to $8ish per bottle. The idea is that this case will get you through a great night with friends, hence the name. But I’d like to think this case can get you through an adventurous night alone. The red has notes of berry and plum. While the white is more floral with hints of passionfruit and pineapple. Be bold and get both.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

