Wireless, on-ear Bluetooth headphones are a dime a dozen nowadays. But for your next pair, look out for a noise-cancellation feature, like the one found in the $130 AKG Noise Cancelling Headphones N60NC.

This made-for-travel pair promises up to 30 hours of playback with active noise-canceling turned on. That means it can block out outside noise, just don’t expect the same quality from Sony or Bose.

Still, at $130 this is a steal and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.