Pick Your Poison: Get Fallout 76 for $10 or Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for $15

Fallout 76 (PS4) | $10 | Amazon

Fallout 4: GOTY Edition (PS4) | $15 | Amazon

Fallout 4 GOTY Edition (XBO) | $15 | Amazon

Never played a Fallout game before? Today is your day to rectify that. Both Fallout 76 and Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition is on sale today, so you can decide what your first trip to the wasteland will look like. If you want a social experience, Fallout 76 is a live service multiplayer game where you can scavenge with buds. The PS4 version is currently down to $10. If you want a solo RPG experience, Fallout 4 might be more your speed. That’s $15 on both PS4 and Xbox One. One is more critically acclaimed than the other (Fallout 4 is the winner here) , but Fallout 76 seems to have found it’s footing a bit since a very rough launch. For $10, it’s cheap enough to decide for yourself .