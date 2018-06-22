Enjoy $8 off 12 packs of Perky Jerky with this limited time Amazon coupon, because there’s no better way to kick off the weekend than knowing a box of jerky will be at your doorstep soon. The deal is valid on six different varieties, but you won’t see the discount until checkout.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Pick Your Favorite Flavor of Jerky For $8 Off
Enjoy $8 off 12 packs of Perky Jerky with this limited time Amazon coupon, because there’s no better way to kick off the weekend than knowing a box of jerky will be at your doorstep soon. The deal is valid on six different varieties, but you won’t see the discount until checkout.