ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the smaller, slightly less expensive version of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and right now, you can pick up two or more of them at a rare discount. For today only, if you buy more than one ThermoPop, you’ll pay just $25 for each, down from the usual price of $34. The ThermoPop’s highly accurate readings take just 3-4 seconds, and it comes in 9 fun colors, so be sure to pick up a pair (at least) before this deal overcooks.

