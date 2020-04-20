Pick Up Three Shirts for $140 at The Tie Bar and Be Ready For Your Office Return

3 shirts for $140 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

I know none of us are really dressing for the office right now—regardless to opinions to the contrary, if you can be comfortable while working from home, why wouldn’t you? Eventually, though, things will get back to normal, and many will be returning to the offices. Why not return in style with some dress shirts from The Tie Bar?

They have some really stylish shirts that will match whatever your personal style is. I personally like big, bold color for office wear, so I really like these Bright Buffalo Check shirts, but there are also shirts with more subdued color schemes like these Multicolored C heck shirts. Browse around The T ie Bar’s site and you’ll be sure to find something you like.